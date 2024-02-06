Chefs donate warm meals to Southcrest family's during storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It has been two weeks since the people in Southcrest were flooded out of their homes, and as another storm rolled through San Diego County on Monday, volunteers are still in the community making sure that people have warm meals to eat.

On Monday night, two chefs set up a canopy at 37th and Beta Streets to offer free meals.

Chef Leticia Gonzalez is the owner of Brujas Cocina, and Chef Spencer Hunter is the owner of Lia's Lumpia. The pair are friends and decided to get involved after seeing the flood’s destruction in their community.

They contacted Eric Aguilar after seeing him on the news asking for the public's help. Aguilar founded the newly formed non-profit called RISE; Resilience, Innovation and Support for Everyone.

Families chose from chicken mole, rice and tortillas, or spaghetti and meatballs with garlic bread on Monday.

Last week, they served lumpia and lugaw from Lia's Lumpia food truck.

The two chefs say they plan on serving food at least once a week but hope to do it multiple times daily.

Anyone wishing to help by donating food, money, or supplies can do so at the Don Diego VFW or by calling Eric Aguilar at 619-906-0053.