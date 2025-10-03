Children at Alexa's Place get special visit from SeaWorld penguin ahead of Rady Children's Walkabout

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Children at Alexa's Place got a surprise visit from Penny the penguin from SeaWorld, bringing smiles and learning opportunities to kids both on and off the autism spectrum.

The special visit was part of community outreach ahead of the Rady Children's Walkabout at SeaWorld that took place on Saturday, Sept. 28.

"Good morning, friends. This is Penny. Penny is a penguin from SeaWorld. It is so much fun to come out in the community and to meet with people," a SeaWorld representative said.

Alexa's Place brings together children who are on the autism spectrum and those who are not, creating an inclusive environment where they can work together and experience what life is all about.

"These kids were so smart, they had the best questions. It was an absolute pleasure," the SeaWorld representative said.

The penguin visit generated excitement among the children, with staff noting the positive reactions and happy faces throughout the experience.

"For them, it's like 'Wow!' You saw the reactions. A lot of happy kids, a lot of happy faces," said a staff member at Alexa's Place.

The penguin wasn't the only surprise for the children. They also got to play with Elmo and Julia from Sesame Street. Julia is the show's autistic character and has a special connection to some of these kids, with high-fives shared all around.

"It's a good thing for them to just be able to experience that in their environment, in an environment that they feel comfortable. And here at Alexa's place, this is what we do," the staff member said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.