Chemo treatments canceled amid Kaiser Permanente health care workers strike

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - A Lakeside woman battling stage 4 breast cancer says her anxiety skyrocketed after Kaiser Permanente canceled her chemotherapy treatment due to the ongoing healthcare worker strike.

Krissy Basham, 41, received the devastating phone call last Wednesday from Kaiser's infusion center, informing her that her Monday chemotherapy session was canceled because of the strike.

"When you hear those words, it’s fear, anxiety, the unknown," Basham said.

Basham was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer two years ago and has been receiving chemotherapy treatment since May 2024. She currently receives treatment two Mondays in a row before skipping the next Monday.

"For me, it's keeping me alive, giving me more time with family. When that's canceled, it's anxiety-riddling. My family, my children, were all affected," Basham said.

Basham believes she wasn't alone among cancer patients facing treatment cancellations.

"Talking to my doctor, and I know other patients have been canceled. I’ve spoken to other staff who are friends of mine. Other patients have been canceled. It's a significant amount of people," Basham said.

Following her treatment cancellation, Basham made a plea to her oncologist during a virtual appointment.

"I advocated and shared how much stress this was putting on me and family and blatantly asked her, ‘So how much is my cancer going to grow?’” Basham said.

Her doctor appealed to hospital officials, and on Friday, Basham received a call saying her treatment was back on.

"Elated, relieved. My children were happy to hear Mom would be back on her treatment," Basham said.

Basham received her treatment on Monday afternoon at the Zion Medical Center. She's scheduled to receive treatment next Monday as well, but worries about future sessions if the strike continues.

“If the strike continues, it could be impacted then," Basham said.

Basham is calling on Kaiser Permanente to increase temporary staffing and prioritize patients with the greatest needs.

"This is vital care, so it's wrong for it to be delayed," Basham said.

Kaiser Permanente issued a statement saying:

We are absolutely committed to ensuring our patients receive safe, timely, high-quality care, even during this unnecessary strike. The health and safety of our members is our top priority, and we have put extensive plans in place to minimize disruption to care. As part of this work, all oncology patients were carefully evaluated by clinical experts to ensure that any scheduling adjustments were safe, aligned with standards of care, medically appropriate and that urgent needs were prioritized without delay. Our hospitals and medical offices remain open, and our teams, including physicians, experienced managers, and licensed supplemental staff, are working together to maintain access to essential services. We will continue to focus on protecting our patients' wellbeing and ensuring they receive the critical care they rely on.

