CBP officers shoot at man who nearly ran them over at Otay Mesa Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers fired shots at a man who nearly ran them over at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry Monday night, according to a press release from the San Diego Police Department.

According to SDPD, a 59-year-old Hispanic man was trying to enter the United States via the port of entry at about 9 p.m., but when he was told to proceed for a secondary inspection, he tried to drive away. The north end of the lot was blocked, so the suspect drove south "at a high rate of speed, nearly striking several CBP officers," the press release states.

That's when three of the CBP officers shot their guns at him. SDPD says the suspect stopped and surrendered after the shots were fired; he suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in the area for treatment.

None of the CBP officers were hurt in this incident. SDPD says the officers who fired their weapons have 22, six and two years of experience on the force, respectively.

SDPD's Homicide Unit responded to the scene and is handling the investigation of the officer-involved shooting. Homeland Security Investigations agents also responded, and they're taking care of the criminal investigation into the suspect.

For transparency purposes, a third-party law enforcement agency investigates the use of force whenever an officer fires their weapon while on duty. Once SDPD finishes its investigation, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office will review the case and determine if the CBP officers are criminally liable for their actions.

HSI will also conduct an internal administrative investigation into the CBP officers firing their guns.

The FBI and United States Attorney's Office will also monitor the investigation.

If you have any information for SDPD about this incident, reach out to the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or stay anonymous with your tip by reaching out to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.