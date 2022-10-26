Caught on video: thieves in convertible prowling Chula Vista neighborhood

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Surveillance video shows thieves in action in a Chula Vista neighborhood, culprits that may have been on the prowl for at least two months.

“The neighborhood is quiet, calm, peaceful,” said Junior Meave.

Along Inkopah Street in Chula Vista. the peace of an early morning was shattered by thieves.

“Upset and sad, all at the same time,” said Meave.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, video shows a convertible driving past Meave's work truck, which was parked on the street. Moments later, it's back. The driver gets out and shines a flashlight into the side of the truck. A passenger is seen moving around inside.

The car takes off again, and when it returns, the thief get to work by circling to the other side of the truck and shining the flashlight. It's possible the thief used that flashlight to smash the glass of a side window before reaching in and stealing a backpack. The thieves left behind a mess of broken glass and a repair bill.

Several hundred dollars in tools was stolen. Leaves, who works for a heating and air company, isn't responsible for the loss, but he is frustrated.

“Opened the door and all the rest of the glass, all over the seat. That's when the sense of, damn, I feel violated,” said Meave.

Apparently, Meave isn't alone. After he posted his incident on Ring's Neighbors app, other victims in his neighborhood came forward, some with big losses. Many of the victims described a similar convertible near the crimes.

“These guys have targeted 15 people in a two-month span,” said Meave.

Another common thread in the break-ins were the type of vehicles targeted: trucks and SUVs, mostly work vehicles.

“I want to say, they were targeting the working man, the working class. Out there taking our livelihood. It sucks.” said Meave.

Meave is hoping the surveillance video will help track down the thieves.

“Just going to go another neighborhood and another neighborhood. Not going to stop,” said Meave.

The vehicle is described as an older model convertible with a soft black top, possibly a Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Chula Vista police say reports haven't been filed in the other cases and are asking other victims to contact Crimestoppers at 888-580-8477.