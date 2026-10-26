Caught on video: man carries big screen TV from Talmadge burglary scene

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Talmadge homeowner says thieves broke into his property twice within a week, stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronics, tools and other belongings and leaving his family worried they could return.

Surveillance video from a neighbor shows two people in the area just before 3 a.m. following one of the break-ins. One person can be seen carrying a large television over his head, while another carries two large bags.

Homeowner Shane Curry said the property off Adams Avenue, his family's first home, has been undergoing renovations since August.

“We were really excited,” Curry said. “This was our first home.”

Curry said the thieves forced their way through a door leading into the garage.

“They put a crowbar, forced it open,” he said.

Curry said he later found belongings scattered inside the garage and an empty television box tipped over on the floor.

According to Curry, three televisions, a Tesla wall charger, a high-end coffeemaker and baby supplies were among the items stolen.

Surveillance video from a neighbor's camera shows a masked man and a woman in a driveway after the burglary. The man can be seen carrying a large television above his head. Curry said the television had been carried from his home more than 200 yards away.

“Mind-boggling to me they went 200 yards with a TV over their head,” Curry said.

Curry said the same garage had been targeted about a week earlier, also early in the morning. During that break-in, he said an e-bike and tools were stolen.

Curry estimates the combined value of the property taken during the two thefts at more than $7,000.

After the first break-in, Curry said he boarded up the doors and added other security measures, but those changes did not prevent the second burglary. He said he has filed two police reports.

The break-ins have been particularly unsettling because Curry has a wife and newborn.

“It felt like our brand new home is violated,” Curry said. “Felt a little uneasy, because I have a wife and newborn.”

Curry said he is worried the thieves might return.

“My wife is freaked out. She doesn’t want to live here anymore. We don’t know what’s going to happen now,” Curry said. “They need to be caught, because they’ll just do this over and over again.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Editor’s note: Artificial intelligence was used to assist in converting an original broadcast script into a web article. The reporting and source material were provided by ABC 10News reporter Michael Chen.

