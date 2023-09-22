Caught on video: Gas thief targets Clairemont neighborhoods

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - As gas prices surge, video has caught a gas thief targeting neighborhoods in Clairemont.

“It’s a friendly, safe, hospitable area,” said Tony Molina.

Just off Genesee Avenue is a neighborhood on alert because of an unwelcome guest.

On a Sunday morning in late August, Guy, who asked ABC 10News not to use his last name in the report, says he found his gas cap lying next to his van near the driveway.

“It was suspicious. No reason to be there,” said Guy.

His next-door neighbor pulled up her Ring camera video and saw that just after 3:30 a.m., a white pickup pulled up and parked on the street.

Moments later, a man walked by the neighbor's house with a gas can and hose, approaching Guy's van. Though the gas cap was on the ground, no gas was taken.

"It has an internal spring that stops the hose from going in there,” said Guy.

Video shows the man then headed back toward the neighbor's home and RV. Later that day, the neighbor discovered her RV’s gas tank was emptier.

“10 to 15 gallons taken out of there,” said Guy.

After the neighbor posted the video on Ring's "Neighbors" app, more reports about the mystery man with the gas can flooded in.

About a mile and a half away, near Cadman Elementary, another video appears to show the same truck and man with the gas can near other vehicles. The sight frustrated neighbors like Tony Molina.

“It’s infuriating. With the gas prices… that's an expensive loss. That’s breaking the trust of the neighborhood. It’s a sacred space," Molina said.

In response, he's installed new security measures.

“So, I have cameras, light and audio sensors all set up. Just to preserve that sense of sanctity. At $6 a gallon, I’m not trying to lose that money,” said Molina.

AAA says gas siphoning incidents rose in California last year when gas prices hit record highs. They suggest parking in a garage or well-lit areas, and buying a locking gas cap.

A police report was filed by the RV owner.

ABC 10News reached out to San Diego Police to find out if they’ve seen a spike in gas thefts, and our newsroom is waiting to hear back.

