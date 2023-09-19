Average price of gas soars close to $6 in San Diego county

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Gas prices continue to soar in San Diego county. On Monday, a gallon of regular was $5.85 on average, per AAA.

“You don’t go out two or three times a week. You go out once a week,” one gas customer told ABC 10News.

Another customer visiting from Arizona had sticker shock.

“It was $85 for 15 gallons. It’s ridiculous!” said Darryl Hood.

Some local drivers say when prices go up, they choose to buy gas at places like Summit Gasoline in the Midway District where a discount is offered to those willing to pay cash.

RELATED: Average SD County gas price rises for 52nd time in 56 days

“Other parts of the country aren’t like this…in San Diego we really pay for our weather,” said another customer.

In comparison, the national average for a gallon of regular is $3.88, per AAA. Meanwhile, the average price here in San Diego is up nearly 60 cents from just last month.

“There’s a lot of people that with these high prices…they can’t go places. They can’t afford it,” said a customer.

The current high cost of oil is contributing to those high prices at the pump, per a AAA representative.

"Oil costs are putting upward pressure on pump prices, but the rise is tempered by much lower demand," Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager, said last week.