Carpenter remembered for kindness dies in Ramona crash, friend seeks answers

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — Friends are remembering a beloved carpenter who was killed in a crash on SR-78 last week, as questions remain about what caused the fatal accident.

Arturo Flores, 44, known to everyone as "Junior," died Thursday afternoon when the Ford Ranger he was riding in veered off the road and overturned down an embankment near Weekend Villa Road. The California Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on a rain-soaked road just before 4 p.m.

"Heartbreaking. Doesn't feel real," said Vince Ciampoli, Flores' longtime friend who rushed to the crash scene.

Flores was riding with another friend after finishing a day of carpentry work when the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a post and overturned down an embankment, according to the CHP. Emergency crews rescued the driver, who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Ciampoli described his friend as a husband and father of three grown children who loved motorcycles and carpentry work.

"A piece of you is gone. Just feels like you are missing a piece of yourself," Ciampoli said.

In September 2024, ABC 10News featured Flores' generosity when he volunteered to build a new lemonade stand for teenager Liam Rader, whose original stand had been stolen. Ciampoli supplied the materials, while Flores donated his time and craftsmanship.

"It touched Junior's heart he should do something for Liam," Ciampoli said. "The smile on Liam's face made him happy and proud.”

That memory of his friend's kindness now fuels Ciampoli's search for answers about the crash. Ciampoli said the driver told him an oncoming car caused the accident.

"A dark colored sedan crossed the yellow line, forcing him out of his lane. As he corrected, he lost control," Ciampoli said.

According to Ciampoli, as the other car swerved, Flores spoke his final words.

"Junior's last words were 'stupid car,'" Ciampoli said.

The CHP said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

"It's important to come forward so we know what happened and for family, more closure," Ciampoli said.

The Rader family issued a statement honoring Flores' memory:

"Our family is heartbroken by the untimely passing of Junior—a kind soul who touched our lives in a deeply personal way several months ago when he assisted Vincent Ciampoli with building a lemonade stand for our son, Liam. His generosity and willingness to help without hesitation made a lasting impression on our family. Junior didn't just build a lemonade stand; he built a moment of joy, a memory, and a symbol of genuine kindness that will live on in our family's hearts. We are forever grateful for the thoughtfulness he put into something so simple, yet so meaningful. Our prayers and condolences are with Junior's family, first and foremost, as well as Ciampoli Construction, Junior's friends, and all who loved him. May his light continue to shine in the lives he touched."

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with funeral, medical and other expenses related to the crash.

