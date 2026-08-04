Carlsbad summer crowds give brand new businesses a chance to thrive

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Whether it's iced coffee, beer, or wine — if it's cold, it's selling at C-Bar in Carlsbad in this heat.

The business is just barely a year old, but when its doors opened, the summer crowds were already waiting.

"What's nice though is we see a lot of repeat families, repeat tourists that were here last summer and that come again this summer. They're like, 'Oh my gosh, it's good to see you,'" owner Toni Spilsbury said.

Spilsbury said the draw goes beyond San Diego County locals looking to escape the heat.

"There's a lot of people from the hotter states coming to get a break from the heat," Spilsbury said. "We get a lot of people from Arizona; we get a lot of people from Nevada.”

Millions of people visit Carlsbad every year.

Whether it's to explore the local beaches, experience Legoland, or enjoy the shops at the Village.

For some, the tradition runs deep. Two members of one family started with a timeshare 36 years ago, and that connection to Carlsbad has only grown.

"We've been here for 28 straight years," one family member said.

Now, the annual reunion draws a crowd.

"We have anywhere from probably 60 to 70 of us here at a time every this first week," one family member said.

"We have a big family together that we all come together here at Carlsbad Inn," another family member said.

The goal of the yearly reunion is to keep the tradition going for years to come.

"What's your favorite part of Carlsbad?” I asked.

“Obviously going down to the beach and just going shopping, and we're on our way to Pizza Port, so just like having those little like traditions is always so special," one family member said.

Most visitors I spoke with said the same thing; they already can't wait to come back.