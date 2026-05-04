Carlsbad roofer fights back against scams targeting seniors

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Living in Southern California comes with high home costs, with big repair bills if anything needs a fix.

For some seniors, there’s a risk of being scammed into paying far more than they should.

Martin Carr, CEO of Roof Maxx in Carlsbad, said he has seen firsthand how some roofing contractors take advantage of homeowners, particularly older residents.

"And I see that where people have had quotes that are, you know, $10,000 to $15,000 over what the cost of a roof should be," Carr said.

Carr advises doing research before hiring a contractor is critical.

It's something Leslie Wisner learned when her roof was damaged during a Santa Ana wind event.

"I called about 25 different people," Wisner said. "I got so many bids. I was so tired of it.”

Wisner is 78 years old and uses a wheelchair after losing her leg, which made it impossible for her to climb up and inspect her roof herself.

That left her dependent on the quotes from sales representatives, with some doubling the actual cost of the repairs, according to Carr.

"I mean, because I was in my wheelchair, so he thought maybe he could take advantage of me," Wisner said, describing one incident with a sales person. "I guess I don't know what he was thinking, but he wouldn't leave."

Wisner said the experience gave her a deeper understanding of how vulnerable some seniors can be in these situations.

"It was very difficult, and I can understand where some seniors that really don't have it together enough to … do their homework," Wisner said.

To combat these scams, Carr is developing an online calculator that allows homeowners to upload their address to receive a more accurate repair estimate. He hopes the tool will give consumers the information they need to identify a fair price.

"Seniors particularly don't have $15,000 to $20,000 to spend, you know; they're on low income year in, year out," Carr said. "If the roofing company comes around and tells them their roof is about to collapse, it scares them. That's where the scams happen."

Carr said his goal is to make sure seniors can afford to live in Southern California without being taken advantage of.