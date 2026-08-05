Carlsbad road rage stabbing suspect pleads not guilty in court as victim remains in the ICU

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Orlando Chavez, 49, appeared in court for the first time Wednesday afternoon, facing felony attempted murder and assault charges in connection with a road rage incident that prosecutors say began as a simple fender bender Sunday night on the Tamarack Avenue off-ramp on Interstate 5 northbound.

The judge ordered Chavez's face blurred from courtroom video. He stood before the court in a county-issued jumpsuit as prosecutors detailed the events of Sunday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Chavez, driving a black Chevrolet, rear-ended a white truck that was stopped at a red light. Witnesses say a fight broke out between Chavez and the passenger of the other vehicle, and the confrontation escalated from there.

Video shows Chavez appearing to punch the female driver of the white truck before going around the vehicle, where CHP says he stabbed the male passenger several times. Chavez fled the scene but was later found and arrested by the Oceanside Police Department.

In court Wednesday, prosecutors revealed the male victim remains in the ICU with 5 stab wounds to his stomach. The wounds were so deep that doctors could not determine where the bleeding was coming from during surgery. The female victim has bruising, swelling, and a cut to her face and is undergoing CAT scans for her injuries.

Deputy District Attorney Tatiana Nicola described the toll the attack has taken on both victims.

"Female victim is just afraid out of her mind; I can't even imagine the fear she's going through. Male victim is very supportive and trying his best just to remain strong for her, but this was, I don't think anything they ever expected," Nicola said.

The judge denied Chavez bail. Prosecutors also revealed in court that Chavez has a prior conviction for assault with a deadly weapon from 1998.

He is facing roughly 14 years in prison. His next court date is August 13th.

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