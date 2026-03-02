Carlsbad Police investigate stabbing off Grand Ave.

CARLSBAD (KGTV) — Carlsbad Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Sunday morning.

Around 1:48 A.M., Carlsbad Police went to the 400 block of Grand Avenue for a reports of a stabbing. They found a man who had numerous stab wounds and provided medical aid until paramedics arrived and took him to a local hospital. He is being treated for serious injuries, but is expected to recover.

Investigators think that the stabbing happened during a fight with multiple people and that the suspect got away before police arrived. Detectives are following up on all leads and actively investigating.

CPD says that this was an isolated incident and they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

No arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Chris Collier at Christopher.collier@carlsbadca.gov or 442-339-5569.