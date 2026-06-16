Carlsbad Police arrest suspect after search near Solamar Mobile Estates community

CARLSBAD (KGTV) - Carlsbad Police have taken one into custody after searching a contained area within the Solamar Mobile Estates Community.

Carlsbad police say the suspect originally fled a traffic stop on foot near a mobile home park.

CPD issued the advisory at 1:00 p.m. for the Solamar Mobile Estates community near Sea Breeze Drive and Easy Street. They advised residents to keep their windows and doors closed and locked and stay inside, according to police. Police established a perimeter and are searching a "contained" area within the community. Around 2:10, they reported that the suspect had been taken into custody.

Air support and other law enforcement resources helped with the search.

