Carlsbad neighborhood's giant Santa display grows stronger after vandalism

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) - Dozens of giant inflatable Santas have returned to a Carlsbad neighborhood, a tradition that’s grown stronger in the face of vandalism and thefts.

I first met one family on the street after vandals targeted the Dooley family's Christmas decorations in December 2020, including destroying three pricey inflatables, one of them a Santa-themed display.

"We were hoping the Christmas decorations would bring a lot of joy to people," Gavin Dooley said at the time.

After the story aired, something remarkable happened. Community members began dropping off replacement inflatables at the Dooley family's door.

"People heard about it from the Nextdoor app and your news story, and we just started getting random inflatables dropped off at our door," Jessie Dooley said.

Neighbors would tap into that community spirit in 2023, after neighbor Theresa Seid discovered a photo of a Toronto community lined with giant Santas and brought the idea to Highland Drive. Within weeks before Christmas, “Ho Ho Highland” was born, and dozens of inflatable Santas began appearing on homes throughout the neighborhood.

"Santa represents the joy and cheer the holiday brings," said resident Kimberly Overlin.

The display has faced continued challenges. In the first year, video showed someone stabbing several inflatables. Last year, security footage caught a man in a truck stealing Santas from the neighborhood.

"If anyone had an extra Santa, we'd drop them off at their house. We'd help everybody tape them up," Seid said.

Overlin's home was targeted both years, but the community response remained strong.

"Many people replaced the Santas, and many went up in addition to that, because it was like this bonding together," Overlin said.

This year, more than 40 Santas have appeared across the neighborhood, with dozens more expected before Christmas.

"It has become the holiday spirit for us," Seid said. "It's great to see all the kids walking down the street. I love hearing all the chatter near the front of the house. It means a lot to community."

For Seid, who has an 11-year-old daughter who still believes in Santa, the tradition holds special meaning.

"It always makes me smile. To see her, one more year of magic," she said, becoming emotional. "It's a great tradition!"

