Carlsbad man arrested for multiple assaults on women

CARLSBAD (KGTV) — Carlsbad Police say they arrested Felix Blanco, 22, of Oceanside, on seven counts of sexual assault.

According to police, over several weeks, he allegedly targeted women by riding an electric bicycle and slapping the buttocks of women he passed. Authorities received multiple reports of similar incidents in the Calavera Preserve area from women using the trail.

On Jan. 30, police received a report of the behavior and, after an investigation, took Blanco into custody. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

