Carlsbad home transforms into elaborate après-ski skeleton display for Halloween

On a particularly spooky block of haunted abodes in Carlsbad lies Chalet Greenhaven, a home transformed for the best time of year.

Remember the girl behind last year's Taylor Swift-themed display? She's at it again. This year, it's all about après-ski.

"We started sourcing things on Facebook Marketplace in July, people looking to get rid of their ski gear for the summer." Brianna Rohrhoff said.

The display has a bar, a DJ and a dozen and a half skeletons. There's a ski lift, a ski patrol and a makeshift hot tub. A class of mini skeletons is even learning to ski.

Lost your way to Wreckenridge or Tell-You-Die? That's covered too.

And if you thought she forgot about Taylor — wrong. Right across from the Sean White skeleton, you'll find Taylor and Travis, who were just "scarried."

Brianna isn't the only one on the block who puts up these intense decorations. The block also features the Greenhaven jail yard, along with a Hansel and Gretel display.

For that reason, people love this block. I saw a couple of people come by to take pictures, and Brianna tells me there are way more at night on Greenhaven Drive.

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