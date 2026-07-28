Carlsbad community fights to save 99-year-old theater

The Carlsbad Theater has sat dark and empty longer than locals have liked. Its marquee advertising not a film title but a single word: "Available."

Built in 1927, the theater is approaching its 100th birthday, and a group of community members is racing to make sure it gets there as a working venue.

"This theater was built in 1927 and they don't make theaters like this anymore," Nate Larson said.

Larson grew up in Carlsbad and spent a lot of time at the theater.

"It used to screen a lot of films, a lot of surf films," Larson said. "It also hosted local theater."

He is far from alone in his attachment to the venue.

"There's so many people that when we talked to them, they're just so nostalgic about it," Larson said. "They remember coming to this theater growing up. This was the only theater in town."

The threat of losing it became real when a real estate investment company acquired the property and signaled plans to transform it into something else entirely.

"When they expressed their interest in redeveloping it, turning it into restaurant, retail, office space, that really got our attention," Larson said.

That prompted Larson to join Save the Carlsbad Theater, a community effort to preserve the historic venue.

Now, the City of Carlsbad may be joining the cause. During a recent city meeting, Councilmember Melanie Burkholder proposed taking a closer look at the property.

"I would like to propose a motion asking to investigate the vacant theater property located at 2822 State Street," said Burkholder.

Larson believes the theater's best days could still be ahead of it.

"I think this theater could do so much," Larson said. "I think it could be screening new movies. I would love to see vintage movies being played. I would love to see student film festivals."

For Larson, letting the theater disappear would mean losing something that can't be replaced.

"To me, there's the families that have cared for this place for the last 100 years. I definitely think it would be a disservice to them if we let it go," Larson said.

The Carlsbad Theater turns 100 on February 8, 2027.

More information about the preservation effort is available at savecarlsbadtheater.com.