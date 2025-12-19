Cancer survivor describes 'horrible' conditions at Otay Mesa detention center

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) —A stage 4 cancer survivor who was recently released from the Otay Mesa Detention Center is speaking out about what she describes as terrible conditions inside the facility.

Mariana Flores was detained for nine days after attending what she thought would be a routine green card interview on December 2. The mother of three says she was brought to the United States from Mexico nearly 40 years ago when she was just four years old.

"Everything was fine until we came to the interview," Flores said.

Her adult son, a U.S. citizen, had petitioned for her to become a legal permanent resident. However, ICE detained Flores at the end of her interview, telling her they had a warrant, though she says she never saw it.

"In that moment, my whole life just turned upside down," Flores said.

Flores says she has no criminal record and has never been deported. During her detention, she spent time in both the federal building basement and the Otay Mesa Detention Center.

"The living conditions are horrible. They treat us like criminals," Flores said.

She describes being called names in Spanish, given food with mold, and denied access to daily medication she needs as a cancer survivor. Flores says other women were threatened with pepper spray and not given medical attention until emergencies arose.

"I asked for help because I am a cancer survivor, and I asked them to please help me get my medication," Flores said.

When she requested her medication, Flores says a staff member asked why she didn't bring it with her.

"She told me, 'Why didn't you bring your medication. I honestly told her I didn't think that I was gonna get arrested on my interview," Flores said.

With help from an attorney, Flores was released on bond after nine days. She now wears an ankle monitor at all times.

"It's just sad, overall," Flores said. She's hoping she'll be able to continue with her green card case and eventually be able to adjust her status.

CoreCivic, which operates the detention center, sent ABC 10News the following lengthy statement:

The safety, health and well-being of the individuals entrusted to our care is our top priority. We take seriously our responsibility to adhere to all applicable federal detention standards in our ICE-contracted facilities, including our Otay Mesa Detention Center (OMDC). Our immigration facilities are monitored very closely by our government partners at ICE, and they are required to undergo regular review and audit processes to ensure an appropriate standard of living and care for all detainees.



While we are unable to comment on a specific individual's medical record due to our own policies, those of our government partners, and restrictions tied to medical privacy laws, such as HIPAA, I can share is that CoreCivic is committed to providing access to high-quality medical and mental health care for all residents, including those with diabetes, whether as a direct provider of health services or in coordination with ICE’s Health Services Corp (IHSC) in facilities where they provide medical care. In facilities like OMDC where CoreCivic is responsible for providing health care, onsite medical clinics are staffed by licensed health care professionals including physicians, nurse practitioners, psychiatrists, psychologists, mental health counselors and dentists who contractually meet the highest standards of care, as verified by multiple audits and inspections. All detainees have daily access to sign up for medical care, including mental health services. CoreCivic also ensures access to offsite care for residents by coordinating with staff, government partners, community physicians, hospitals and ambulatory care providers. In 2024 alone, there were over 800,000 onsite medical and mental health care encounters in CoreCivic facilities. All CoreCivic staff are trained in CPR and first aid. Additional insight on how we provide appropriate medical and mental health care, from the perspective of our facility warden at OMDC, can be found in a recent op-ed published in the San Diego Union Tribune, found here [sandiegouniontribune.com].





At OMDC, we provide three nutritious meals a day for those in our care. We take great care to offer meals that support specialized diets, including religious diets and more than a dozen therapeutic diets, as well as cultural preferences. Menus are reviewed and approved on a regular basis by a registered dietitian to ensure appropriate nutrition is provided. This menu review includes the common fare diet and religious diets, including food portions and nutritional content.







CoreCivic plays a limited but important role in America’s immigration system. We have a long-standing, zero-tolerance policy not to advocate for or against any legislation that serves as the basis for – or determines the duration of – an individual’s detention. CoreCivic does not enforce immigration laws, arrest anyone who may be in violation of immigration laws, or have any say whatsoever in an individual’s deportation or release. CoreCivic also does not know the circumstances of individuals when they are placed in our facilities. Those matters are at the sole discretion of the federal government. Our responsibility is to care for each person respectfully and humanely while they receive the legal due process that they are entitled to.



We have a robust grievance process available to all detainees that provides multiple safe and discrete avenues for concerns to be raised, including toll-free telephone numbers. All detainees also have access to management staff. Most detainee complaints are processed through ICE's ERO Detention, Removals and Information Line. For more information, click here [ice.gov].



Our facilities are subject to multiple layers of oversight and are monitored very closely by our government partners to ensure full compliance with policies and procedures, including any applicable detention standards. We also have our own detailed Human Rights Policy [corecivic.com] that clearly outlines our commitments regarding detainee rights and treatment, including legal rights, safety and security, healthcare, visitation and standards of living. We don’t cut corners on care, staff, or training, which meets, and in many cases exceeds, our government partners’ standards. CoreCivic has extensive pre- and in-service training requirements for staff covering all key policy areas. In many cases, CoreCivic staff training is identical to the training received by our government partner counterparts, and it meets or exceeds the training standards of the independent American Correctional Association (ACA). OMDC is accredited by ACA and scored 100% on the mandatory and non-mandatory standards during their most recent audit.

CoreCivic spokesperson

USCIS sent the following statement about green card interview detentions: "Apprehensions at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services offices may occur if individuals are identified as having outstanding warrants; being subject to court-issued removal orders; or having committed fraud, crimes, or other violations of immigration law while in the United States. These actions are typically carried out by law enforcement partners such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Examples of various apprehensions taking place across the country are highlighted on our official social media channels: X [ x.com [x.com] ], Instagram [ instagram.com [instagram.com] ], Facebook [ facebook.com [facebook.com] ], and LinkedIn [ linkedin.com [linkedin.com] ]. For specific information about arrests, we refer you to ICE."

ICE has not yet provided details about why Flores was detained.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

