Cancer-beating dog wins two regional dog surfing competitions

Koa, an 11-and-a-half-year-old brown Labrador retriever, is known for frequenting the Del mar beach in Northern San Diego County. Koa isn’t there to dig holes – she’s there to surf with her mom, Kristina Welsh.

Koa won two regional surfing competitions over the past few years – at the Purina “Incredible Dog” competition, both times.

"It's been amazing to watch, she's the bravest, boldest dog I've ever met,” Welsh said.

Koa started surfing when Kristina took her out with her niece to help calm any fears she had about the ocean. Kristina says she noticed right then and there that Koa loved to surf. From there, Koa grew in her skill set and can now balance the board and compensate for changes in the wave, all by herself.

Koa was found on the side of a highway as a puppy in Oregon. Kristina says one man brought her in and couldn’t keep her, so she adopted the puppy right away.

"It was meant to be, as soon we made eye contact, it was done. She was mine,” Welsh said.

But Koa got a second chance on life after she beat cancer. The mass was so large that surgery couldn’t remove all of it – she also needed radiation.

"Koa is Hawaiian, it means warrior. Not only is she brave on the waves, she will tackle anything, she also tackled cancer,” Welsh said.