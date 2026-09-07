Campland on the Bay sells out for Labor Day weekend as families make the most of the holiday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Families packed Campland on the Bay in San Diego's Pacific Beach for Labor Day weekend, with more than 500 campsites and around 3,000 guests filling the waterfront campground to capacity.

Kalin McColery has been visiting Campland on the Bay since she was just a few months old. For her family, trips to the Mission Bay campground throughout the year are a tradition — and this Labor Day marked a first.

"This is the first time we're here for Labor Day, so it's a little bit different. We're kind of enjoying it, seeing how it goes. Normally we're at home, so this is pretty fun to be able to come back here," McColery said.

The family made the trip from Long Beach for golf cart rides, magnet games, and most importantly, family time.

Jen Cammack, who lives in Otay Mesa, said the holiday weekend is about keeping it simple.

"We're going to go to the pool pretty soon and then we're going to go to the bay, um, but just seriously, just hanging out with our family around the campgrounds and catching up," Cammack said.

Staff say the campground is completely sold out for the holiday. Serena Rodriguez, Director of Recreation and Entertainment at Campland on the Bay, said the location draws visitors looking for a full day of outdoor activities.

"We're right on Mission Bay, the big water park of San Diego, and it's just everybody to come on by whether they want to enjoy the beach, take some, rent some jet skis out, and just have a great time when they're here," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said this year the campground has seen an uptick in guests extending their stays.

"Right now our weather has cooled down and people are staying that extra night so they can really embrace the Labor Day and having that day off," Rodriguez said.

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