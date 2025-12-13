California's AI laws: Will Trump put a stop to them?

(KGTV) — California has multiple new AI laws going into effect next year, but now the White House is stepping in, and wants to have the final say.

“California has been both at the forefront of AI technology and AI companies, but also at the forefront of regulation,” said Professor Thad Kousser with UCSD’s Political Science Department.

AI will have more hoops to jump through come 2026.

Gavin Newsom is extending laws on non-consensual deepfakes: Specifically, AI-developed pornography.

New regulations also create safeguards for chatbots, preventing content that promotes self-harm.

New laws also protect whistleblowers if they suspect a developer’s activities bring danger to the public.

“So all of those are, are things that the industry and the legislature and the governor have worked through and created a regulatory framework for California that essentially applies to the whole industry because that's where it's headquartered,” said Kousser.

President Trump signed an executive order that would ban states from pushing their own regulations.

“We want to have one central source of approval, and we have, I think, great republican support. I think we probably have democrat support too because it's common sense,” said Pres. Trump.

The White House wants to create a “single national framework” for AI.

Which raises this question from Kousser:

“When you have technology that affects everyone all over the country, should there be a single framework? Or should you let states experiment, see what works, see what doesn't work?” asked Kousser.

Having to navigate different rules for different states could slow the United States in the global AI race.

It comes at a time when AI is booming in the workforce.

Not to mention, San Diego is an AI hub with a large tech industry.

But the White House says if this executive order holds up in the courts, not every regulation will be shot down.

“California is going to put those laws into effect. The Trump administration may choose to challenge some of them,” said Kousser.

Back in July, republicans tried to pass a similar attempt at stopping state-by-state AI regulation.

It didn’t make it through Congress.

