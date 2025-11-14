Californians have billions in unclaimed property waiting for them

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — You could have money or assets sitting in California's vaults and not even know about it. Right now, there are billions of dollars in unclaimed property in the state of California. San Diego accounts for $900 million of that in 6.9 million separate assets, according to California State Controller Malia Cohen.

She says each year, that money just increases, despite her team’s efforts to reunite people with their money.

Here's how to look: Go to claimit.ca.gov , enter your name and address, and file a claim by filling out all the required information, if there is any property with their name and address on it.

Sometimes they also send a letter that will usually come from your bank, telling you of your unclaimed property. Recipients of that letter should still go to the state controller’s website to claim their property.

"It's not a scam – that means the state of California has their property," Cohen said.

She said she was made aware of a claim in her name when she was running for less than one hundred dollars, and has helped her elderly family members claim their property.

"People don't know about it. And I'm excited because people are learning more about it," Cohen said.

The state "lost and found" has a whole team of people in our capital working to reunite people with their lost property and money. That could be anything from refunds, lost checks, money willed to you that you had no idea about, or even lost lockboxes.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.