California voters to decide on Proposition 50

California voters will decide on Proposition 50 in a special election on November 4th, a measure that would redistrict the state, giving Democrats a better chance at winning more Congressional seats in the midterm elections in 2026.

Democrats argue it's necessary to counter similar Republican redistricting efforts in Texas that prompted the creation of this measure.

Under California law, voters must approve this redistricting because it would temporarily override some of the state's constitutional protections against gerrymandering until 2030, which is the independent redistricting commission.

The measure has drawn both strong support and opposition across the state.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells opposes the proposition.

"They're taking the power out of the hands of the people and putting it back into the legislature," Wells said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom supports the measure, arguing it would give Californians a voice to "empower Congress to exercise meaningful oversight of the Trump administration."

"The Trump administration overnight, withheld billions of dollars in funding of public education in California. This is our way in California of saying, you cannot rig elections," David Goldberg, president of the California Teachers Association, said.

Goldberg did not acknowledge support for the Democrat party, just for the Proposition itself, because of what he described as adverse actions against public education in California by the Trump Administration.

