California teams up with Oregon and Washington to counter CDC on vaccines

California is taking matters into its own hands when it comes to health guidelines no longer being provided by the CDC.

Wednesday, the governors of California, Oregon and Washington announced they will work together to put out immunization plans based on recommendations from respected national medical organizations. They accuse the CDC of peddling ideology instead of science.

But with the national push and pull, on the local level, you may be wondering, how can I get a vaccine when I need it and will it cost me more?

"I would call your doctor's office, I would call your local pharmacies, you can call your insurance plan to see which pharmacies are covered, or you can call your pharmacy directly to see if they take your insurance plan," said Sayone Thihalolipaban with San Diego County Public Health. "If you do not have insurance, then you can come to one of our public health centers where we provide immunizations."

Wednesday's announcement from California Governor Gavin Newsom and other West Coast leaders set a new course for access to vaccines.

It also created some confusion about what comes next.

"As this next season comes upon us, the questions are coming out: what's appropriate for me? Am I getting the right vaccines? Do I not need a vaccine?" asked Dr. Anil Keswani with Scripps Health.

According to the California Department of Public Health, cases of COVID are on the rise. Health experts also warn it's getting close to flu season.

"Right now, as I think, as we get to the next season, the next season brings all the respiratory viruses, whether it's COVID, whether it's influenza, things like RSV, which can be pretty serious to young children, especially," said Dr. Keswani.

When it comes to your insurance, coverage is set by the insurance, and coverage varies. Be sure to check in with your health insurer to find out if COVID and other vaccines are covered and what out-of-pocket costs may be associated with them.

"As you see, there are changes happening every day and we are in close communication with our state health department, we routinely have calls with them to learn about their updates and if they change their stance or recommendations on anything. We will continue to engage with the state health department," said Thihaloipaban.