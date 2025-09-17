California State University San Marcos sorority booted off campus following hazing investigation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A sorority on the California State University San Marcos campus has had its charter revoked due to a hazing investigation, according to a university spokesperson.

A CSUSM spokesperson confirmed to ABC 10News via email that the Alpha Kappa Delta Phi national organization decided to revoke the charter of the university's pre-associate chapter after it investigated allegations of hazing.

The spokesperson says the school respects and supports the national arm of the sorority's action.

"CSUSM remains committed to a safe and inclusive fraternity and sorority community and prohibits hazing in accordance with California law and CSU policy," CSUSM says.

The university's fraternity and sorority organization directory webpage indicates Alpha Kappa Delta Phi's charter was revoked on Sept. 11 and is no longer recognized by CSUSM. The chapter may not recruit, host events or use university resources.

"Students are strongly discouraged from affiliating with this organization," the page says.

According to an internal memo from the national Alpha Kappa Delta Phi organization, its investigation found "several areas of concern, including the normalization of harmful practices, reinforcement of unsafe traditions, and inconsistent adherence" to its policies.

The memo also stated the chapter had "ongoing cultural challenges" and "repeated non-compliance" with the sorority's policies and standards.

"I would like to emphasize that hazing is not only a violation of sorority policy and standards of conduct, but it is also unlawful under California state law," the memo says. "Therefore, engaging in hazing constitutes both a breach of organizational expectations and a violation of state law."