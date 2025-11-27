California State University San Marcos named 27th out of 100 top colleges and universities for veterans

SAN MARCOS (KGTV) — California State University San Marcos recently made a national list for the best colleges in the country for veterans, and one veteran says he's not surprised his school made the list.

Trevor Dickson is focused on his studies, working alongside his peers as he finishes homework assignments. The Air Force veteran says the support he receives at CSU San Marcos has been vital to his college experience.

"I get so much support here, understanding and community," Dickson said. "Really, there's so much information that I just wouldn't have even been aware of if I didn't come here."

The university was ranked 27th in a list of the top 100 colleges and universities for veterans nationally. The ranking comes from the 2025 Military Times Best for Vets Survey and was published in the Navy Times.

Josh Loope, director of veteran services at CSU San Marcos, says he's not surprised by the recognition. He says the school has made continuous efforts to provide resources to veterans like Dickson.

"For years, our university has been very intentional about doing all these different things to support our veterans and their families," Loope said.

The support includes connecting veteran students to opportunities like nursing programs, Department of Defense opportunities and career counseling - resources that can help them succeed in the future.

"We do a lot of events where we connect veterans and their family members to employers out in the community to find out information about internships," Loope said. "Find out information about job opportunities and connect them to start building those professional relationships with local employers."

Dickson is studying kinesiology and hopes to move into the healthcare field after graduating. He's grateful for the school's help in positioning him for success, especially with his military experience.

"I think it's the confidence that they give me to take that mission of my goal to help others and move it forward and really pay it forward in new ways," Dickson said.

