California outlines reopening plan for June

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – California is less than four weeks away from reopening on June 15. Capacity limits, social distancing, and some mask requirements will be dropped.

With a built-up demand to travel, experts say San Diego will come roaring back.

“I am expecting a very big response from tourists right now,” said hotel owner Bob Rauch says he doesn’t expect corporate travel to return until the fall. But, the state’s reopening deadline is coming at the perfect time for travel.

“The next 100 days, starting right around the end of May through about the second week of September is going to be a very, very strong tourism season,” said Rach.

The state will align with CDC travel guidance which recommends unvaccinated people get tested before a flight, but it won’t be required.

Another change we will see after June 15 is new guidance for venues.

Indoor venues with more than 5,000 guests will be required to check for proof of vaccination or a negative test.

That same guidance is recommended for outdoor venues with more than 10,000 guests, but it is not required.