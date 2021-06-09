California Capitol flags at half-staff for San Diego detectives killed in crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday ordered the Capitol's flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of two San Diego Police detectives killed in a wrong-way crash last week.

"Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of Detective Park and Detective Huntley-Park, a young married couple dedicated to public service. Our thoughts go out to their loved ones, friends and their law enforcement family at the San Diego Police Department," Newsom said in a statement.

On June 4, Ryan Park and Jamie Huntley-Park were killed when the department vehicle they were traveling in on Interstate 5 was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver in San Ysidro. All three were killed.

RELATED:



Ryan and Jamie met at the police academy in 2012 and married four years later. They were both promoted to detectives on the same day.

"In honor of Detective Park and Detective Huntley-Park, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff," Newsom's statement added.

In a statement to ABC 10News, Jamie's mother, Cherisse Huntley, said, "Jamie was an amazing woman, daughter, sister, aunt, coach, friend and wife. She was our protector, our hero, and will be missed every minute of every day. Jamie loved the community she worked for and all of her law enforcement family. Ryan was everything to Jamie, and together they were one, and we loved them."

On behalf of the Ryan's family, his brother, Justin, said, "There is no right way to mourn and our family is at a complete loss. Ryan was a necessary lighthouse that held our family together when the winds and seas seemed nearly unbearable. As our family mourns this insufferable loss, we will continue to carry on because where there is loss, there is a life, and Ryan brought so much light and life to so many. We will continue to live in a world that Ryan Anthony Park helped light and keep alive."

RELATED:



A memorial fund has also been started for the officers' families.

The fiery crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. when a Honda Civic traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-5 near Dairy Mart Road collided with a Ford sedan occupied by Ryan and Jamie. The identity of the female driver has not yet been released and CHP traffic investigators are still piecing together the events that led to the tragic collision.