California bill would allow E85 conversion kits as gas prices top $6 a gallon

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the first time, California’s average price for a gallon of regular gas has surpassed $6, and state lawmakers are considering a bill that could give drivers another option at the pump.

The proposal would allow aftermarket E85 conversion kits to be installed on gas-powered vehicles, essentially turning them into flex-fuel cars.

E85 is an ethanol-based fuel that supporters say can be cheaper and cleaner than traditional gasoline. They argue it could give drivers an alternative to buying an electric vehicle while still helping California move toward its clean-energy goals.

“The state has a goal to go all EV or all zero emission by 2035. I think it's pretty apparent that it's not going to get there in time,” one supporter said. “The only way to really do that is through either EVs or something like E85 where you can completely remove gasoline and put something that's cheaper and cleaner into the gallon.”

The conversion kits can cost between about $800 and $2,000, depending on the vehicle and installation.

Supporters say that upfront cost is still far less than buying a new electric vehicle. However, there are some drawbacks. E85 is not available at every gas station, and vehicles using it may get fewer miles per gallon compared to regular gasoline.

Still, some drivers say they are open to the idea if it helps both the environment and their wallet.

“I am more for our environment, so if we can do both at the same time, I’m on it,” one driver said.

The bill is now headed to the Appropriations Committee, where lawmakers will review its cost and potential impact. A decision on whether it moves forward is expected by mid-May.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose to its highest amount since Oct. 6, 2023, increasing 2.5 cents to $6.037.

The average price has increased eight consecutive days, rising 18.5 cents, including 2.3 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The streak of increases follows a 13-day streak of decreases totaling 11.7 cents.

City News Service contributed to this report.