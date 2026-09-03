California attorney petitions State Department for better flood victim identification in Nepal

A California attorney is calling on the U.S. State Department to do more to identify victims of the Nepal-Tibet floods — a push that began after her nephew and his wife went missing in the disaster.

The San Diego-based couple had been headed to a holy mountain for a sacred Hindu tradition and were expected to be there for a couple of weeks. The family believes they were at the Indo-Tibet border crossing when the floods occurred.

The attorney, Anu Peshawaria, said her nephew's disappearance made the crisis deeply personal.

"My nephew was very dear to me; I brought him up like my own son. To see that happen to my child is very nerve-wracking," Peshawaria said. "His wife, Alka, she was brilliant."

Peshawaria has since joined other families of missing U.S. citizens in circulating a petition directed at Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The petition reads, in part: "Families of missing U.S. citizens of other countries have come together to petition U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for increased search and rescue assistance and stronger support for the families."

Peshawaria said the effort extends well beyond her own family's situation. Her focus, specifically, is on the identification of bodies recovered from the disaster.

"Thousands of lives have been lost, but we don't see any help forthcoming," Peshawaria said.

Aid organizations are operating in the affected region. The State Department has agreed to an interview about its efforts to help and also promised a statement regarding the petition specifically, but had not responded as of the time of publication.

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