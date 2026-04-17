Cal State San Marcos softball star leads the nation in batting average and eyes a national championship

SAN MARCOS (KGTV) — Cal State San Marcos softball shortstop Jillian Albayati is leading NCAA Division II with a .566 batting average and is a finalist for the National Player of the Year award.

Albayati is also ranked number one in her conference for hits, home runs, and RBIs, helping push the Cougars toward a national championship.

"I don't really think too much back on like what I accomplished, you know, I kind of just try and live in the present," Albayati said.

She has been playing baseball since she was 3 years old and switched to softball while attending Cal State San Marcos.

"Winning culture here, you know, we're set on winning one game at a time," Albayati said.

Her teammates describe her as a great athlete and a team player.

"I look up to her even though we're the same age. She's just such an outstanding player, so I just look up to her and how she plays, how she carries herself," a teammate said.

"It's been amazing to watch her grow over the last four years and kind of a quiet leader, uh, she really leads by example and everything that she does in the weight room, on the field, in the classroom," a teammate said.

After she graduates, Albayati plans to play for San Francisco in the new Women’s Professional Baseball League.

"I've been playing softball for the past four years, you know, had a little bit of baseball in the summers, but for me to continue to play the game that I love after college is just something so special to me," Albayati said.

For now, her goal on the field is simple.

"Just to have as much fun as I can, honestly, and get better every day," Albayati said.

Albayati and the Cougars will play doubleheaders against Cal Poly Humboldt tomorrow at 1 p.m. and on Saturday at 11 a.m.

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