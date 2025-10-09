Cal Fire talks how fires are investigated following Palisades fire arrest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities have arrested a Florida man suspected of intentionally starting the devastating Palisades Fire that killed 12 people and destroyed dozens of square miles in Los Angeles.

Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, is accused of igniting the fire on a mountain trail and recording the chaos that followed. The arrest marks a major development in the investigation of one of the most destructive fires in recent California history.

I was on the ground in Los Angeles, witnessing the destruction firsthand and following the story throughout the year. The fire torched vast areas, destroyed homes, and left communities forever changed.

How investigators track down arsonists

Cal Fire Captain Robert Johnson explained that every fire investigation is different — some take hours, while others can take years.

"So sometimes the size of the fire will contribute to how long the investigation may take," Johnson said.

He said he can't speak on the Palisades fire investigation, but he can talk about the investigation process for San Diego County.

He said when his Cal Fire teams respond to vegetation fires in San Diego, they conduct what they call a systematic investigation.

"As a vegetation fire progresses through an area, it leaves behind certain clues on objects like trees, rocks in the vegetation that has burned that investigators are going to utilize to determine the direction that that fire traveled," Johnson said.

Investigators look for physical evidence that may have started the blaze, including personal items if someone was in the area.

"It may include physical evidence from a vehicle that could have failed. There could be an incendiary or arson-caused fires, items like lighters or matches," Johnson said.

These clues eventually led investigators to where the fire started.

"When investigators have completed their investigation, they're going to look to see is there any crimes that have been committed," Johnson said.

Investigators determine if a fire was maliciously started. If it meets the criteria for arson, the person could face felony charges.

Governor Newsom responded to Wednesday's arrest, saying in part: "This tragedy will never be forgotten — lives were lost, families torn apart, and entire communities forever changed — and there must be accountability."

