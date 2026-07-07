Cal Fire San Diego talks about heightened fire dangers as summer temps climb this week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County is expected to see higher temps as we get later into the week.

We’re in the thick of summer in San Diego County. With that heat, low humidity, and wind, it can create perfect conditions for fires.

“As the week progresses, the weather is going to be hotter. So that also increases our fire danger throughout San Diego County,” Capt. Mike Cornette from Cal Fire San Diego said.

Cornette told ABC 10News that with the hottest weather set for Thursday, Cal Fire San Diego is staffed and ready to go with heightened fire conditions.

“Anywhere throughout the East County where we're experiencing the hot temperatures, the dry brush. We're constantly monitoring throughout the county,” Cornette said. “Right now, the fuel moistures are starting to decline. We're down near critical levels. Last year was a little bit higher, so this year we're seeing drier conditions.”

There were some fires that occurred over the weekend on Monday. Cornette says this is around the time when fire conditions ramp up.

“We're in a fire year. It's no longer fire season. But here in San Diego County, once we start getting into July, August, September, and then we start peaking in October, November, when we get those Santa Ana winds,” Cornette said.

Best advice from Cornette and Cal Fire is to be prepared, not just this week, but all year round.

“So, we remind residents that we want them to stay ready, maintain that defensive space, harden their home, and be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice,” Cornette said.