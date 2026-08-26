Cal Fire addresses how heat wave brings heightened fire dangers to San Diego region

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego’s latest heat wave is bringing along heightened fire danger for our region.

“With summer, whether the temperatures remain low or increase during a particular time of the week, we could still expect a fire to start,” said Cal Fire San Diego Capt. Oscar Sotelo.

ABC 10News spoke with Sotelo about how this latest heat wave is impacting the year-round wildfire season.

“Everything right now, in regards to vegetation, is pretty susceptible to wildfire,” Sotelo said.

But this summer’s spike in temperatures isn’t making the fire conditions any better.

“Currently, we are sitting at our peak staffing. And we can, with this weather increasing in temperatures, we can expect fire to be growing in a rapid rate of spread,” Sotelo said.

Two major fires occurred in two weeks: The Sorrento and Dehesa fires.

This heat wave can only continue to dry out the fuel for fires like those fires that torched plenty of acreage.

“Also, you might have a wind or a topographic alignment with that wind that just makes the fires grow very rapidly, very quick. One example was that Dehesa Fire,” Sotelo said. “It had that good sun exposure. The fields were dry and the fire went uphill really quick. Luckily to the aerial resources that were able to respond pretty quickly, put a stop to it.”

Cal Fire is reminding people to be aware of what you’re doing during this heat wave to do your part in not starting fires in the first place.

“Whether it's an unattended campfire or a bonfire, people utilizing welders or grinders, doing a project outside or mowing in the middle of the heat, what we ask people to avoid those things,” Sotelo said.