Cajon Valley Union School District defies new California gender identity law with 'Parental Bill of Rights'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – While students in the Cajon Valley Union School District returned to class Thursday for the new school year, a new policy that will impact trans youth in the district was already in effect.

Earlier in the week, the district passed the "Parental Bill of Rights," a policy that takes a stand against California’s SAFETY Act -- a controversial state law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The SAFETY Act aims to gives students 12 years of age and younger a safe space at school, by prohibiting teachers from notifying parents if their child changes their gender identity or pronouns.

San Diego Assemblyman Chris Ward, who authored the legislation, said it's unfortunate certain individuals are spreading misinformation.

In a statement to ABC 10News, Ward said, in part: "Further, there is nothing in the law that prevents educators from having conversations with parents. It simply prevents school districts from requiring educators to forcibly out students."

The Cajon Valley Union School District’s Parental Bill of Rights defies the law by stating that its staff must tell parents when a child decides to change their gender identity.

The California Department of Education said the SAFETY Act is for "transgender youth, who are entitled to safe school environments free from discrimination. "

The department also wants to protect trans youth from the possibility of being bullied, and that includes at home, behind closed doors.

Jim Miller, President of the Cajon Valley Union School District’s Board of Trustees, said the Parental Bill of Rights is serving the best interest of the vast majority of the district's students and parents, and protects its staff members.

In an Aug. 13 board meeting, Miller said, "I don't see this respectfully as an 'outing' concept. I see this as parents being involved in the upbringing of children, especially young children, who have not fully matured and who do not have the mental capacity to make certain decisions."

Parents like Atalua Tofa, who has one child enrolled at Cajon Valley Middle School, said he supports the Parental Bill of Rights.

"I am for it," Tofa said. "The teachers should get involved with parents about that. I'd rather [my kids] talk to me than to someone else. I always tell my kids no matter how bad the situation is, I'd rather you come to me first, not a stranger."

Tofa said she also understand what the SAFETY Act is trying to achieve, by protecting trans youth at home.

"I know some families who have a problem with this," Tofa said.

ABC 10news recently spoke to a student who just graduated from Poway High School.

Evan Johnson said, "I really benefited from having teachers who were willing to give me that space to explore things like my name and my pronouns."

While Cajon Valley Union School District’s Parental Bill of Rights is already in effect, the SAFETY Act doesn't go into effect statewide until January 2025.