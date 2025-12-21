Busiest week for post offices: Local mail carrier shares tips for holiday deliveries

NORTH PARK (KGTV) — If you want to get your holiday gifts to the right person at the right time, now's the time to mail it out. This is the busiest week for post offices across the country.

I joined a local mailman to see what a day in the life is like for him, and got some tips to make it easier for your mail carrier.

With almost 170 million addresses, the U.S. Postal Service delivers more mail than any postal system in the world. Since this week is the busiest one for post offices across the country, a local mail carrier invited me to follow him as he makes his route to deliver mail to 500 homes within an hour.

This is where the holidays arrive. From up here, it's easier to see just how much ground these carriers cover.

Since Thanksgiving, the USPS has delivered more than 7 billion pieces of mail. And it's only getting busier.

Every street, every stop, every package is part of the holiday countdown.

In North Park, letter carrier John Marones is on his route. Residents on Montclair Street are on a first-name basis with John, a sign he's been running his route for more than 11 years.

Always with a smile, though you can tell by his pace he knows every package has a deadline and a destination. And small delays can mean big disappointments.

"You can either fight how heavy it is, or you can just go with it, and have a good time, and you know that everyone's happy here," Marones said.

Carriers say the holiday rush isn't just about speed — it's also about safety. From clearing walkways to properly labeled packages to turning on porch lights early. And when you're on vacation, Marones recommends putting your mail on hold so that it's not backing up.

Small steps that can prevent theft and keep routes moving. Because for carriers like John, these deliveries are about more than mail.

"I'm not going to let people see me slack. And showing up some integrity, that's important with me," Marones said.

They're about making sure the holidays still arrive right on time.

USPS reminds customers this week is the final recommended window to ship holiday gifts and greetings, and to check deadlines to avoid last-minute delays.

