Burrito Boyz have served more than 280,000 burritos to people experiencing homelessness in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Every Sunday morning at Long Island Mike's pizzeria, before it even opens, the Burrito Boyz get to work.

The San Diego nonprofit, made up of mostly teen volunteers, prepares and packs burritos along with granola bars, fruit, pet food and books to distribute to people experiencing homelessness or those who simply cannot afford food.

"We just want to bring a piece of dignity to them every Sunday morning," Jeff Chinn, president of the nonprofit, said.

The organization has been doing this for nearly 16 years. It started when the founder wanted to teach his son a lesson after receiving an expensive Christmas wish list.

"His son had asked for a rather expensive Christmas list and our founder took his son out, said we'll make 64 burritos, we'll serve them the homeless," Chinn said.

Since that first Sunday, the Burrito Boyz have prepared more than 280,000 burritos to distribute downtown.

Mac McElory has been with the organization for most of those 16 years. As chief operating officer, and self-described oldest member, he gets emotional thinking about the lives Burrito Boyz has touched.

"I'm not the founding member, but I'm the oldest member in more ways than one," McElory said.

The mission, he said, goes beyond feeding people.

"We try to make the experience as good as we can for our homeless friends downtown, but also to make it impactful for the young people," McElory said.

Teen volunteers learn not just the value of giving back, but also how to treat those who are less fortunate with dignity.

"To treat our friends with dignity and respect, to look them in the eye, to smile, to ask for their name, to engage in a conversation," McElory said.

Chinn said that human connection matters deeply to the people they serve.

"We talked to a few folks who said they felt like they were animals in the zoo the way people would just stop and stare at them, but when we go and serve our burritos and other items, we treat them with kindness," Chinn said.

For teen volunteer and student board member Benicio Olson, who has been showing up for about four years, the experience has been eye-opening.

"I haven't experienced their same hardships, but I've talked to them and seen their positive mindsets even through their struggles," Olson said.

Even the early wake-up calls are worth it, he said.

"It's early and it can be hard to wake up sometimes, but every time that I leave Burrito Boyz, I leave with a smile on my face," Olson said.

McElory hopes the young volunteers carry the lessons they learn far beyond Sunday mornings.

"I hope they're always thinking, I should be doing something for someone less fortunate, and I think that only happens to kids if they get involved," McElory said.

Burrito Boyz is 100% volunteer-run and accepts donations on their website. The organization is currently gearing up for Socktober, a sock drive aimed at ensuring people experiencing homelessness have clean, dry socks throughout the winter.

The Burrito Boyz were honored as the ABC 10News Leadership Award recipients for the month of September. To nominate a person or organization for recognition, visit 10news.com.

