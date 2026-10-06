Burned bobcat rescued from Camp Pendleton fire returns to the wild

RAMONA, Calif. (CNS) - A resilient bobcat rescued with severe burns and life-threatening injuries has returned to the wild following more than two months of veterinary care through the San Diego Humane Society's Project Wildlife program at the Ramona Wildlife Center, officials announced Tuesday.

The adult male bobcat was admitted on July 28 suffering from trauma and burns after the Pipeline Fire, which ignited at Camp Pendleton on July 6, according to the SDHS.

Upon intake, Project Wildlife's veterinary team diagnosed the feline with first- to third-degree burn wounds across all four paw pads, acute kidney injury, severe emaciation and heavy tick infestation. Weighing just 7.5 pounds shortly after arrival, the bobcat faced a guarded prognosis.

To aid his recovery, the wildlife veterinary team administered an intensive treatment protocol that combined fluid therapy, nutrition, pain management, wound debridement and topical burn care. His paw pads were treated with repeated rounds of Phovia light therapy to stimulate cellular regeneration and healthy granulation tissue.

As his wounds began to close and his lab work normalized, staff transitioned him into a specialized indoor-outdoor enclosure, closely monitoring his mobility, gait and weight gain on remote cameras while keeping human presence to a minimum to preserve his wild instincts, the SDHS reported.

"Our team was committed to ensuring this bobcat could heal and return home to the wild," said Autumn Welch, wildlife operations manager at the San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center. "Bobcats play a vital role in our local ecosystems by helping maintain balance and keeping rodent and small mammal populations in check. Watching a predator with injuries this severe fight his way back, regain his strength and run back into his native habitat makes every single hour of care worthwhile."

During his 65 days at the Ramona Wildlife Center, the bobcat more than doubled his intake weight to over 15 pounds, successfully resolved his anemia and organ values, and achieved full healing of his paw pads. On Sept. 30, the Project Wildlife team was accompanied by a team from Camp Pendleton to return the bobcat not far from where he was found.

"Camp Pendleton's environmental stewardship relies on strong collaboration, and this successful release highlights our enduring partnership with San Diego Humane Society," said Alisa Zych, Resource Management Branch Head for Camp Pendleton's Environmental Security Department. "From our Conservation Law Enforcement Officers rescuing this injured bobcat to our environmental team helping release him back onto the base, we are proud to work alongside their dedicated experts to protect and preserve the native wildlife entrusted to our care."

The SDHS reminds community members who encounter injured or displaced wildlife never to approach, feed or handle the animals directly, and instead reach out immediately to Project Wildlife or local animal services for professional assistance. More information can be found at sdhumane.org/wildlifehelp.

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