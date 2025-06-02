Leaders speak out after South Park ICE detainments on Friday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Ice detainments Friday evening at a South Park restaurant created confusion and chaos. Local leaders and attorneys are speaking up, and local government leaders are having a press conference Monday.

Friday's frantic scene adding to the growing anxiety surrounding deportation and leading more and more people to seek legal resources.

"Because of the ICE raids going around all over the U.S. in El Cajon, in San Diego, we're getting 50 more calls a week, more than what we normally get because of the ICE raids," said Habib Hasbini, an immigration lawyer.

"But obviously a lot of people unfortunately don't have a basis to stay here, so they leave by themselves or they try to stay here through other ways through asylum, but some people don't have a way to stay here so they end up leaving on their own."

Mayor Todd Gloria issued a statement about the ICE investigation, saying, "Federal actions like these are billed as a public safety measure, but it had the complete opposite effect. What we saw undermines trust and creates fear in our community."

Mayor Paloma Aguirre also responded, saying, "This ICE immigration raid in South Park wasn't public safety. It was an over the top, militarized show of force that doesn't belong in a residential neighborhood."

ABC 10News also reached out to ICE, who responded saying, "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement can confirm that ICE San Diego conducted two worksite enforcement operations at Buona Forchetta and Enoteca Buona Forchetta restaurants in San Diego, California. As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no further releasable information at this time," he said.

Hasbini said there was a different way for ICE to get employment documentation.

"You may want to ask the employer to see, get a copy of their service form to see their employment eligibility to see if they're verified eligible to work," said Hasbini.

"You can get a copy, they should have a copy of their service forms to determine each one's status as opposed to raiding the place like that in the middle of a time where people are having nice evening, having dinner, to put this military style scene in front of everyone. It's very chaotic, let alone very intimidating," he said.