Bulletproof Tony: The incredible comeback story of an SDPD officer who survived being shot in the head

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two years after a San Diego police officer was shot in the head while responding to an incident at a 4S Ranch grocery store, Tony Elliott has made a remarkable recovery and is now sharing his story of resilience as a motivational speaker.

Elliott, who now goes by "Bulletproof Tony," recently spoke to local law enforcement agencies in Serra Mesa about his journey back to health after the life-changing incident.

"Regardless of your profession or your walk of life, there's going to be a lot of hardship and ups and downs in the recovery process," Elliott said.

Elliot spoke with a perspective on wellness for officers who may encounter something similar to his experience.

"It's things I learned and didn't realize during my life, before I had gotten injured," Elliot said. "These are the biggest takeaways that I want to share with others so they can start preparing now."

Elliott's wife, Laura, also spoke about how her husband's near-death experience affected her and their family.

"My takeaway is to let people know, you can't worry about it all the time, and it's out of your control," Elliot said.

Throughout his presentation, Elliott kept the mood light with jokes and laughter, while also putting into perspective what mattered most to him when the bullet entered his head.

"What did I just do to my family? How is my wife going to tell my kids that daddy's not coming home? That's what was on my mind, not the job," Elliott said.

In an hour presentation focused on law enforcement's mental health, Elliott shared with local agencies from around the county the steps he took and adjustments he made to get his body, mind, and soul healthy again.

Elliott's best friend, Rob Anderson from Michigan, was in the crowd to watch him speak.

"To see him standing every day is just, it's such a gift. His resilience is absolutely incredible. It's inspired me, and I know it's going to inspire others," Anderson said.

To learn more about Elliot's story or book him for an event, click here: https://www.bulletprooftony.com/