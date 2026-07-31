Brown widows invade Escondido home amid summer spider surge

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Rising temperatures are driving spiders into homes across San Diego County.

Jorge Lopez and his girlfriend moved into their Escondido home on Darby Street two months ago. As the heat climbed, spider webs began appearing throughout the property. His concern grew significantly when he took a closer look at the spiders themselves.

Several nights ago, while sitting at their backyard picnic table, Lopez and his girlfriend made a startling discovery. Lopez recorded video near the back patio of what he initially thought were ordinary spiders.

"Just having a nice dinner next to a group of spiders. There was a crazy looking web. I put my flashlight on it, and I noticed a red hourglass on its butt," Lopez said.

An online search confirmed the spiders were brown widows — a venomous species considered less dangerous than black widows. Lopez's video captured a brown widow near several egg sacs, each containing more than 100 eggs.

"We were just thinking these were regular spiders… so yes, it's very unsettling now," Lopez said.

Lopez said he is concerned for his two dogs. He has also found spiders in his bathroom and on his bed.

"Within a month, I've seen at least 5 in the house, and outside the house, at least 20," Lopez said.

Lopez, who owns Softwash_Me, a pressure washing company that also offers some pest control services, began treating his home for spiders Thursday.

"I started spraying them down and upon looking in my back yard, I saw they were everywhere. Every spider was a brown widow, so they had completely overtaken," Lopez said.

Spider activity is not isolated to Escondido. Joshua's Pest Control, which services the entire county, says it has received hundreds of calls each day over the past week for spiders and ants. Experts say the heat is pushing spiders to move in search of food, with some also seeking cooler areas.

In Ramona, one encounter ended with a serious injury. A man, who asked not to be identified, said he was bitten two weeks ago inside his home. Photos show how the bite became infected after he waited a week before seeking treatment. He has since recovered. Doctors believe the bite came from a brown or desert recluse spider.

Experts recommend focusing on eliminating spiders' food sources — other insects — and sealing entry points into the home to help prevent infestations. Anyone who is bitten should seek medical treatment if they experience severe symptoms or suspect a venomous spider is responsible.

