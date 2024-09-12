Brother of Lemon Grove homicide victim describes final moments

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) -- Firefighters Skate Park in Lemon Grove may look like your typical community skate park, but for some it's now a painful reminder for those who knew and loved Diego Valera.

The 21-year-old was shot and killed Saturday at the park, and now a growing memorial of flowers, his favorite snacks, and candles sit close to where it happened.

The victim's brother, Rafael Valera, and their friends were there when the shooting happened.

"I was just like screaming at everybody …," Rafael said as he fought back tears describing his final moments shared with his younger brother. "I just put my hand where the gunshot wound was. He had like two in the chest and one in the back."

The suspect, identified by sheriff's officials as 27-year-old Joshua Gonzalez, made his first court appearance Wednesday and is being held without bail.

"I mean, I couldn't accept that it was happening," said Rafael. "You never think … something like that is going to happen here at a skate park right in front of a school and fire department. You don’t ever imagine that’s going to happen."

Rafael told ABC 10News the skate park was more than a place to be free and skate, it was a place that created family.

"We all just come here, skate, and a lot of people that are here right now, too, knew him," he said. "So, you know, everybody's going to miss him."

A GoFundMe account was set up to help Diego’s family pay for funeral expenses. As of Thursday morning, it has raised more than $14,000.

But at the skate park, Rafael and those who were close to Diego said they'll remember him.

"I think I'm just going to miss his whole vibe that he had with him and how he could always make everybody laugh," said Rafael. "Just how like how alive he made everything."

A skater, an athlete, but most of all, a brother to them all.

"I'm never going to be complete, you know … there's always going to be something missing,” Rafael said.