21-year-old fatally shot in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE (CNS) - A 21-year-old man was fatally wounded during a shooting in Lemon Grove, authorities said today.

Deputies were in the 3000 block of Lemon Grove Avenue when they heard several gunshots at about 11:35 p.m. Saturday, said Lt. Michael Krugh of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

``While checking the business area, they were told there was a group arguing in the 3100 block of School Lane,'' Krugh said. ``Deputies checked the area and located a 21-year-old Hispanic male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.''

Paramedics rushed the shooting victim to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, he said.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting was urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or, after hours, at 858-285-6232.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.