Brick by Brick, San Diego's beloved metal venue, closes its doors after leasing dispute forces move

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The venue has hosted heavy metal concerts since 1995, welcoming acts like Kid Rock and Godsmack, as well as countless smaller metal bands over the decades. Its 300-person capacity, easy parking, and loyal staff made it a fixture in San Diego's rock community.

For regulars and performers like Eric Dow, the lead singer of Helsótt, the loss goes far beyond the music.

"This is like our Cheers; everybody knows everybody," Dow said. "This is a very sad day for our community. This has basically been our home for the past twenty-five-plus years."

Dow and fellow regular Adam Bushey, the founder of the San Diego Metal Family, said the venue's appeal was about more than just the sound system or the bar staff they describe as "the best." Over the past decade, they said, Brick by Brick became a gathering place for metal fans who built lasting connections.

"You come to Brick by Brick one time, and you're family," Dow said.

Part of what made the venue special, Dow said, was its commitment to up-and-coming artists.

"They give the smaller bands a chance," Dow said.

Dow's band, Helsott, performed at the venue on its closing night.

Dow said that until Brick by Brick finds a new location, there is no comparable mid-size venue in San Diego to replace it. The owner of the venue did not respond to a request for comment.

If and when Brick by Brick finds a new home, we will follow up with more coverage.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

