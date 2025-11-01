Breeders' Cup returns, brings world-class horse racing to Del Mar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The prestigious Breeders' Cup returned to Del Mar Racetrack for the fourth time, bringing together 177 horses from five continents to compete for more than $34 million in prize money over the weekend.

Friday's races featured several key qualifying events that could send promising horses to next year's Kentucky Derby, along with special races reserved for California-bred champions.

"This race is specifically restricted for horses only born in California," said Brad McLellan, part owner of filly "Too Sassy," who recently won a major stakes race at Del Mar.

"When you race like that you try to step up to a harder race and that's what she's doing today," McLellan said.

Despite high hopes, Too Sassy did not win Friday's race. Instead, horse number 9, Mohaven, took the lead and claimed victory.

"Very happy for the race, she was feeling comfortable, I had a good race, when I pulled she responded, it's beautiful," said winning jockey Hector Berrios.

Danny Brewer, a horse racing analyst and contributor for Forbes, emphasized the significance of Friday's juvenile races.

"Today is about the juveniles. You got the college kids running today, running for the big races like the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks, it's the stars of tomorrow kind of race," Brewer said. "So we see who's going to be the big players for next year's races."

For betting enthusiasts at the track, Friday presented opportunities to wager on longshot horses across multiple categories.

"You get a hunch, you bet a bunch, you back a horse and get paid," Brewer said.

The Breeders' Cup at Del Mar isn't just about world-class horse racing — it's become a lifestyle event where fashion and tradition play starring roles alongside the competition.

Attendees showcased everything from classic derby elegance to creative Halloween costumes, turning the racetrack into a fashion runway that rivals the excitement on the track.

Two fans dressed as Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne from "Dumb and Dumber" were among the costumed spectators enjoying the festivities.

"Feels great. I'm looking for Mary Swanson, so that's really why I'm here," one of the costumed fans said when asked about attending the Breeders' Cup during Halloween.

When asked about their betting strategy, they expressed confidence in race 4.

"We're most excited for race 4. We're betting 4 big. Let's go #4," they said.

Their enthusiasm paid off when horse number 4, Queen Maxima, won her race.

Friday's races hold special significance as two-year-old horses compete for spots in next year's Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks races in May, continuing a long-standing tradition in thoroughbred racing.

The event also celebrates authentic Western traditions through its sponsors, including Texas-based bootmaker Lucchese, which has been handcrafting cowboy boots for more than 143 years.

"We have two special boots here for the Breeders' Cup, purple with pink stitching. So our boots are built to last," said Fallon Appleton, Lucchese senior manager of brand communications.

"What's really special about them is they can be passed down for multiple generations with the finest of craftsmanship," Appleton said.

The custom boots range in price from $300 to $15,000, reflecting the significant amount of money flowing through the event.

The Breeders' Cup broke records last year with the most global wagering ever recorded at over $203 million, one of the reasons the event returned to Del Mar this year.

However, next year's Breeders' Cup will head back to Keeneland in Kentucky.