Boys to Men Mentoring helps fill critical role model gap for San Diego youth

(KGTV) — A local nonprofit is making a lasting impact on the lives of young boys across San Diego County, particularly in East County communities, by connecting them with positive male role models and mentors.

Since 1996, Boys to Men Mentoring Network has worked to support teenage boys through mentorship programs designed to help them navigate challenges, build confidence and develop important life skills.

The organization currently partners with 35 middle and high schools throughout San Diego County, with roughly half of those schools located in East County.

For many participants, the program provides something they may be missing at home: a consistent male role model.

According to Boys to Men Mentoring, about 40% of the boys who participate in the program come from fatherless homes.

"It just allows me to feel like he's getting what he needs that I can't always provide because I don't know what it's like to be a man," said Amy Schwartz, whose son participates in the program. "Because he doesn't have that father or role model."

Data from KidsData.org shows that approximately 22.1% of children in San Diego County live in households with only a mother present.

Program leaders say mentorship groups create a safe environment where boys can open up about their experiences and emotions while learning from adult men who share their own life lessons.

"When the boys hear the men telling the truth like they've never heard men tell the truth before, they feel safe enough to step into that same space and share their stories about what's happening to them right now, how they're feeling and the choices they're making," said Joe Sigurdson, Chief Success Officer for Boys to Men Mentoring.

For 14-year-old Aaron Welbaum, who has been involved with the organization for four years, the experience has helped him become more comfortable expressing his emotions.

"I used to be really scared of sharing emotions," Welbaum said. "I hated expressing them or listening to other people talk about their emotions."

Now, he says the relationships built through the program have created trust and deeper connections.

"It's so much better because you feel like there's a lot more trust and a deep connection with them," he said.

Schwartz says the impact on her son has been undeniable.

"There's no question or hesitation. It's just been super beneficial in his life," she said.

Since its founding, more than 13,000 boys and men have participated in Boys to Men Mentoring programs throughout San Diego County.

For Sigurdson, watching participants grow and succeed remains the most rewarding part of the work.

"To be able to have the privilege to witness these guys being so courageous and so willing, and to have any part in their success, it's just joy," he said.

As the organization continues expanding its reach across San Diego County, mentors hope they can continue providing guidance, support and a sense of belonging for the next generation of young men.

Beyond its school-based mentoring programs, Boys to Men Mentoring also hosts large community events to raise awareness and recruit new mentors. One of its signature events is CaddyHack, a golf tournament that introduces participants to the organization's mission while offering a unique day on the course.

The nonprofit also hosts the 100 Wave Challenge, an annual all-day surf festival held each September in Mission Beach. Leaders say both events help connect more men to the organization's mission, with many participants ultimately becoming mentors themselves.