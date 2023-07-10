Mayor Gloria says antisemitic and homophobic flyers found in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said Sunday that authorities are investigating the discovery of hateful flyers in multiple areas of the city.

"Hate has no place in San Diego and there will be consequences for those who spread it in our city. These antisemitic and homophobic flyers have been reported to law enforcement and are being investigated," Gloria tweeted.

The flyers were reportedly found in San Carlos, Santee, and Del Cerro. Residents found them on their car windshields with antisemitic messages and statements bashing the LGBTQ community.

One of the flyers reportedly read, "The Holocaust is a Lie Six Million Jews Did Not Die."

The group Stop Anti-Semitism reported that the antisemitic flyers were dropped on the same street as two synagogues -- Temple Emanu-El in Del Cerro and Tifereth Israel Synagogue in San Carlos. Both places of worship have stepped up their security as a result, the group said.

The San Diego Police Department had nothing to report on the flyers when reached by City News Service on Sunday.

