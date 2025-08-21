Border wall to be painted black to deter illegal crossings

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Trump administration announced plans to paint the entire southern border wall black, hoping the darker color will make the barrier too hot to touch and discourage people from climbing over it.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem made the announcement during a visit to the border wall in New Mexico, explaining the strategy behind the color change from the current rust-brownish hue.

"We are going to be painting the entire southern border wall black to make sure that we encourage individuals to not come into our country illegally," Noem said.

"Don't touch it. They have a choice," Noem said.

The plan stems from President Donald Trump's belief that black paint will absorb more heat in the desert temperatures, making the wall uncomfortably hot to climb.

"In the hot temperatures down here, when something is painted black, it gets even warmer," Noem said.

The border wall was one of Trump's key campaign promises during his first administration, with prototypes for the barrier tested in Otay Mesa. Since its construction, there have been numerous attempts by people to cut through or destroy sections of the wall to cross illegally.

However, border crossings have dropped significantly in recent months.

Immigration advocates question the effectiveness and cost of the painting project, arguing it won't stop determined migrants from finding ways to cross.

"People could wear gloves, they can climb at night when the border wall is no longer hotter," said Pedro Rios, the director of the American Friends Service Committee.

"It's just an erroneous logic to present, and that does not respond to the humanitarian needs that people have who are seeking to migrate to the United States," the advocate said.

Secretarty Noem did not specify the cost of painting the wall, but the administration has secured just over $46 billion in funding to modernize the barrier system.

ABC 10News reached out to the Department of Homeland Security to find out when the wall painting would start in San Diego, they did not respond directly to our question but sent us the following statement:

“With the OBBB we will be able to finish the border wall system started under President Trump’s first term. Due to an active procurement process to finish the wall it would be irresponsible to the American taxpayer to release the numbers as it may impact future bids.”

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

