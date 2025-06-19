Border Patrol agents discover incomplete drug-smuggling tunnel under Otay Mesa Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found what they are calling a "highly sophisticated" cross-border drug smuggling tunnel.

According to CBP's press release, Border Patrol agents discovered the tunnel as it was actively under construction. They entered the tunnel, which ran under a part of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, to investigate further.

"When agents made the first entry into the tunnel, they encountered multiple makeshift barricades," the release states. "These barricades were placed haphazardly by the tunnel workers in an apparent effort to impede agents’ southbound progress and the eventual identification of the tunnel’s origin."

The tunnel had extended more than 1,000 feet into the U.S. despite not being finished. Border Patrol says the projected exit point where the drugs would've likely come out appeared to be near or within a commercial warehouse.

The tunnel had electrical wiring, lighting, ventilation systems, and even a track to run large amounts of contraband on.

CBP says agents carefully mapped out the tunnel, which had a total length of 2,918 feet. Its dimensions were 42 inches tall, 28 inches wide and about 50 feet underground at its deepest point.

On Monday, Mexican authorities found the entrance to the tunnel at a home in Tijuana. Investigators discovered it was covered by freshly laid tile as they executed a search warrant at the house in the Nueva Tijuana neighborhood.

Contractors will pour concrete into the tunnel to prevent it from being used again.

Jeffrey Stalnaker, the acting chief patrol agent for the San Diego Sector, says stopping drug-smuggling tunnels helps protect American lives.

“As we continue to strengthen the nation’s air, and maritime border security, it’s not surprising that foreign terrorist organizations would resort to underground routes,” says Stalnaker. “I’m grateful for the exceptional work of the Tunnel Team agents who placed themselves in danger, as well as the cooperation of our Mexican law enforcement partners.”

Since 1993, more than 95 tunnels have been found and decommissioned in the San Diego area.

ABC 10News has been keeping track of some recent tunnel discoveries, including one uncovered five years ago: A 2,000 foot underground tunnel that spanned from Tijuana to a warehouse in Otay Mesa.

Authorities seized 1,300 pounds of cocaine, 86 pounds of methamphetamine, 17 pounds of heroin, 3,000 pounds of marijuana and two pounds o fentanyl. They estimated the street value of these drugs to be roughly $30 million.

Here are some other instances of tunnels being discovered in the San Diego area:

